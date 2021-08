ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning met with the media on Tuesday. He talked about the 2021 season, his players and more. “It is actually a blessing for us to have that experience on our side of the ball. The great thing about our group is that there are zero egos. Everybody’s pulling the rope in the same direction. When you can have a guy like Coach (Will) Muschamp, as well as the additional coaches we have on our staff, it is obviously a benefit for myself and every one of our players.”