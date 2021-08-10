Cancel
Coconino County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 1245 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Parks, Bellemont and Dogtown Lake Campground. This includes the following highways Highway 180 between mile markers 225 and 233. Interstate 40 between mile markers 169 and 186. This includes the following streams and drainages Sycamore Creek, Dogtown Wash, Red Lake Wash and Volunteer Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

