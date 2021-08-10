Special Weather Statement issued for Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Morgan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Morgan County through 430 PM EDT At 346 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fairfield Glade, or 10 miles northeast of Crossville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wartburg, Sunbright and Frozen Head State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
