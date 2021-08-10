Red Flag Warning issued for Cody Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 13:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cody Foothills RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 276. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In North Central WY...Park. * WIND: West to Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 14 percent.alerts.weather.gov
