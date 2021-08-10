Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickinson, Iron, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dickinson; Iron; Marquette The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Iron County in south central Upper Michigan Northern Dickinson County in south central Upper Michigan West central Marquette County in north central Upper Michigan * Until 430 PM EDT/330 PM CDT/. * At 345 PM EDT/245 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Witch Lake, or 19 miles northeast of Crystal Falls, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Iron, northern Dickinson and west central Marquette Counties, including the following locations... Ralph, Silver Lake near Channing and Republic. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH