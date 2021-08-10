Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Anderson man charged in January US Capitol riot, the ninth from SC

By Nathaniel Cary ncary@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE — An Anderson man with ties to the military was arrested and arraigned Aug. 10 on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Derek Cooper Gunby, 41, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to court records.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Tribunals#Us Capitol#Fbi#Protest Riot#Sc#Fbi#U S Army#Army#Linkedin#Congress#Columbia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy