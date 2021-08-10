Anderson man charged in January US Capitol riot, the ninth from SC
GREENVILLE — An Anderson man with ties to the military was arrested and arraigned Aug. 10 on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Derek Cooper Gunby, 41, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to court records.www.postandcourier.com
