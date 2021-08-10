Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FIRST ALERT DAY for Extreme Heat/Strong Storms

By Alexis Hermansen
KWQC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuad Cities, IA - ***FIRST ALERT DAY UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING FOR HEAT/STORMS***. This morning there will be a few more showers/storms with another chance for rain in the late morning. Both would be mainly east of the Mississippi River. This afternoon it will be dry and it will be another hot day with breezy conditions. A heat advisory is in effect from 12 pm- 7 pm for everyone. Another wave of storms will enter from the north later in the afternoon. There is a slight risk for severe storms across most of the QCA. This will be moving to the southeast along a disturbance and could bring all types of severe weather. There will still be humid conditions Thursday before a cold front pushes into the area. This could bring more afternoon/evening rain Thursday. Highs are back in the 80s Friday.

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Severe Weather#Quad Cities#Qca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentKWQC

Comfortable Weather This Weekend

Quad Cities, IA - There’s not many negatives to the forecast this weekend! There have been mild temperatures today with plenty of sunshine, and we will see more of that tomorrow. Tonight more areas will see temperatures dropping into the 50s. Tomorrow and Monday there will be lower humidity. There will be more clouds around Monday but there will still be highs in the low to mid 80s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s by Wednesday, and that is when humidity will continue increasing. There will also be rain chances returning Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy