FIRST ALERT DAY for Extreme Heat/Strong Storms

Quad Cities, IA - ***FIRST ALERT DAY UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING FOR HEAT/STORMS***. This morning there will be a few more showers/storms with another chance for rain in the late morning. Both would be mainly east of the Mississippi River. This afternoon it will be dry and it will be another hot day with breezy conditions. A heat advisory is in effect from 12 pm- 7 pm for everyone. Another wave of storms will enter from the north later in the afternoon. There is a slight risk for severe storms across most of the QCA. This will be moving to the southeast along a disturbance and could bring all types of severe weather. There will still be humid conditions Thursday before a cold front pushes into the area. This could bring more afternoon/evening rain Thursday. Highs are back in the 80s Friday.