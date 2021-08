SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) — Barry Morphew, who is accused of murder in the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, is in court on Monday — and we are learning more about why investigators believe he is guilty. With evidence in the case sealed, the preliminary hearing is the public’s first look at the prosecution’s case against him. (credit: CBS) The first witness was the lead investigator, who testified that Suzanne Morphew had been having an affair with an old high school friend from Michigan named Jeff Libler. The affair had been going on for approximately two years — which wasn’t discovered until about...