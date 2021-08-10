Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Iowa. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Buchanan and northern Benton Counties through 315 PM CDT At 241 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Garrison, or near Vinton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Vinton and Mount Auburn around 255 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Brandon and Urbana. This includes Interstate 380 between mile markers 54 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH