Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Louisa, Western Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Louisa; Western Louisa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Louisa County through 430 PM EDT At 345 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Orange to near Louisa to near Boswells Tavern. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Louisa, Mineral, Boswells Tavern, Bumpass, Gordonsville, Pendleton, Louisa Airport, Green Springs, Fredericks Hall, Waldrop, Byrd Mill, Trevilians, Wares Crossroads and Vawter Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH