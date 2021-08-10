Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton; Fayette; Winneshiek The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clayton County in northeastern Iowa Fayette County in northeastern Iowa Southwestern Allamakee County in northeastern Iowa Southern Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 243 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Waucoma to near Hawkeye to near Fairbank, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oelwein, West Union, Elkader, Postville, Monona, Fayette, Strawberry Point, Fairbank, Calmar, Edgewood, Ossian, Elgin, Clermont, Maynard, Hawkeye, Arlington, Spillville, Fort Atkinson, Farmersburg and Volga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH