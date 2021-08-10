Severe Weather Statement issued for Black Hawk, Bremer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BLACK HAWK AND EASTERN BREMER COUNTIES At 244 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fairbank, or 10 miles west of Oelwein, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Black Hawk and eastern Bremer Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH