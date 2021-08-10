Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Black Hawk County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Black Hawk, Bremer by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 14:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BLACK HAWK AND EASTERN BREMER COUNTIES At 244 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fairbank, or 10 miles west of Oelwein, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Black Hawk and eastern Bremer Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oelwein, IA
County
Black Hawk County, IA
County
Bremer County, IA
City
Fairbank, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#West Wind#Wind Gust#Black Hawk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentCNN

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Haiti

Damage from Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake is already being seen in some neighborhoods in Haiti. Photos from Les Cayes, Haiti, show damaged buildings and rubble in the streets. This is what some of the damage in Les Cayes looks like:. 2 hr 38 min ago. Haiti's prime minister is traveling...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Grace forms in the Atlantic as Fred temporarily weakens

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Grace became the seventh named storm of the season on Saturday, as Tropical Depression Fred degenerated into a tropical wave. Earlier a tropical depression, Grace strengthened to tropical storm status about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Vietnam shadow hangs over Biden decision on Afghanistan

President Biden is facing a potential foreign policy and humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the Taliban makes rapid gains, capturing major cities and prompting concerns over the safety of U.S. diplomatic personnel and civilians on the ground. The Taliban took control of Kandahar and Herat on Thursday, the second- and...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
Orange County, CAPosted by
NBC News

Wildfire smoke could raise risk of severe Covid and death, study finds

Severe illnesses and deaths from Covid-19 spiked on the West Coast in the weeks after catastrophic wildfires raged across the region last year, a study published Friday finds. The increases in disease and death, the researchers say, appear to have been aggravated by the smoke that blanketed parts of California, Oregon and Washington during the 2020 wildfire season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy