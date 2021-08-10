Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new high for 2nd day

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new high for the second day in a row on Tuesday as a surge in coronavirus cases continued to overwhelm the state’s health system.

The state Department of Health reported its virus hospitalizations rose by 59 to 1,435. A day earlier, the state broke the record it set in January for total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Arkansas’ latest surge has been brought on by the extra-contagious delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate.

The state’s coronavirus cases rose by more than 2,600 and COVID-19 deaths increased by 24. There are 507 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units around the state and 295 on ventilators.

The department said there are only 12 ICU beds available in the state.

Arkansas ranks third in the country for new virus cases per capita, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health System#Ap#Icu#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Indiana agency struggling with unemployment appeals backlog

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment benefits system has continued to struggle with resolving appeals of payment denials, leaving the state with among the country’s worst appeals backlogs. The backlog exploded last year as the Indiana Department of Workforce Development didn’t keep up with appeals filed by residents who claimed job...
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

NY reviewing new US policy on extra vaccinations for some

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York health officials said Saturday they would soon issue state guidance on giving additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to people with severely weakened immune systems, now that the federal government is allowing them extra shots. State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Saturday that the state’s...
Missouri StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas teen with autism sues Missouri board school

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — A Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri has been sued three times this month over allegations that students were abused. The latest of the lawsuits was filed Tuesday in Cedar County Circuit Court on behalf of a Texas teen with autism and bipolar disorder. It accuses Agape Baptist Church, which operates Agape Boarding School, of negligence, infliction of emotional distress and battery by staff and other students, The Kansas City Star reports.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Biden praises Arizona, Florida school chiefs on mask-wearing

PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden has commended the leadership of two Arizona and Florida school district superintendents after the districts’ boards recently implemented mask requirements in defiance of their Republican governors. Biden spoke separately by phone Friday with Superintendent Chad Gestson of the Phoenix Union High School District and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy