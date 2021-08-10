Arkansas COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new high for 2nd day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new high for the second day in a row on Tuesday as a surge in coronavirus cases continued to overwhelm the state’s health system.

The state Department of Health reported its virus hospitalizations rose by 59 to 1,435. A day earlier, the state broke the record it set in January for total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Arkansas’ latest surge has been brought on by the extra-contagious delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate.

The state’s coronavirus cases rose by more than 2,600 and COVID-19 deaths increased by 24. There are 507 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units around the state and 295 on ventilators.

The department said there are only 12 ICU beds available in the state.

Arkansas ranks third in the country for new virus cases per capita, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.