Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sonic 2: Idris Elba Is Playing Knuckles And We're As Confused As You Are

By Steve Watts
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has teased that he'll be playing a familiar face, kind of, in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film. A post on Twitter heavily implied he'll be playing the part of Knuckles, the Sonic antagonist-turned-ally. It was followed up by confirmation from official movie accounts and actor Ben Schwartz.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Ben Schwartz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog#British#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Video GamesMovieWeb

BossLogic's Sonic 2 Fan Art of Idris Elba as Knuckles Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

Digital artist BossLogic is turning some heads after posting his latest Sonic the Hedgehog 2 fan art. Recently, The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba revealed online that he'd been cast as the voice of fan favorite character Knuckles the Echidna in the upcoming sequel. As Elba is one of today's most popular actors, the news went over very well with Sonic the Hedgehog fans.
MoviesPosted by
defpen

Idris Elba Jons The Cast Of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’

Idris Elba has subtly announced that he will star as Knuckles in the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog sequel. Elba shared the news via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon and pandemonium ensued. “Knock, knock,” he tweeted as he included a picture of Knuckles’ fist. Elba is a world-renowned star best known for...
MoviesIGN

Why the Batsuit Ruined Val Kilmer's Batman Forever Experience - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

In today's Entertainment Fix, Val Kilmer has reflected on the challenges he faced on Batman Forever, particularly when suiting up to play DC's masked vigilante. Kilmer offered additional insight into his Batman Forever experience in Val, Amazon Prime Video's new autobiographical documentary chronicling the life and career of the actor. According to ComicBook.com, Kilmer reminisced about his time on set and suggested that playing Batman was quite different from fantasizing about being the hero. A major character in the Batman comic book series and wider DC franchise has seemingly come out as bisexual in a recently published issue of Batman: Urban Legends. Major spoilers for Batman: Urban Legends #6 ahead. You have been warned! Tim Drake, the third character to assume the role of Batman's Boy Wonder sidekick, has been a prominent feature of the series. Drake's Robin features in the story "Sum of Our Parts" a three-part tale written by Meghan Fitzmartin and illustrated by Belen Ortega. The story's third chapter concluded today with the reveal that Tim Drake is open to exploring his seeming bisexuality. Idris Elba has apparently confirmed that he will voice Knuckles the Echidna in the upcoming Sonic Movie sequel. Elba posted a picture of Knuckles' iconic, well, knuckles on the actor's personal Instagram account seemingly confirming that he has joined the cast. While we knew that Sonic's friends like Tails will take a more prominent role in the sequel, but a leak from earlier this year also suggested Knuckles will join the cast as well. All of this entertainment news in this episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment!
MoviesDaily Reflector

Movie Capsules

A QUIET PLACE PART II — Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Rated R.
TV & VideosGamespot

Netflix's My Little Pony: A New Generation Trailer Is A Colorful Hunt For Magic

The first trailer for My Little Pony: A New Generation has been released. The latest movie in the hugely popular toy and toyline and TV franchise hits Netflix on September 24. The new My Little Pony movie sees different species of ponies living separately from each other, with mistrust between them. When a lost unicorn named Izzy ends up in Equestria, a pony named Sunny Starscout befriends her, and together the pair set off to find out why the unicorns have lost all their magical powers.
MoviesGamespot

Willem Dafoe And James McAvoy Talk The Splendor Of Acting In The Time-Loop Thriller Twelve Minutes

The conceit of a time-loop, its infinite cycles and the stress of finding a way out, is a familiar one. Yet, the upcoming narrative adventure game, Twelve Minutes, focuses on a more intimate and emotional experience about the lives of others and the secrets they hide. A nameless protagonist is caught in an unending time-loop within his apartment, and players will have to uncover long-held secrets about central characters, a girlfriend who's caught in the middle, and an intruder that ends his life.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Green Lantern Director Says He’ll Never Make Another Superhero Movie

Martin Campbell has accomplished more than enough in his career to avoid being known as ‘the Green Lantern‘ guy, but it’s still a source of embarrassment for the filmmaker that the infamous box office bomb is still viewed as one of the worst comic book adaptations ever made, and Ryan Reynolds can’t resist the opportunity to mock it any time the opportunity presents itself even ten years later.
CelebritiesGamespot

Billy Zane Joins MacGruber And Will Play An Evil Villain

Billy Zane, known for his supporting roles on Titanic and Dead Calm, is joining the cast of MacGruber, according to The Hollywood Reporter. NBC Peacock's new eight-episode TV series is a spin-off of the original Saturday Night Live sketch that was a satirical take on the ostentatious action series MacGyver. Playing with action-adventure tropes, the TV show will still follow the adventures of main character MacGruber, reprised by Will Forte, and will take place after his release from a 10-year prison stint. MacGruber's mission is to eliminate the villainous Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, who will be played by Zane.
MoviesFandango

This Week in Movie News: Idris Elba Joins ‘Sonic’ Sequel, Margot Robbie to Work With Wes Anderson and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Idris Elba is Knuckles: One of the most distinct voices in Hollywood today will be heard in the next Sonic the Hedgehog movie. English actor Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad) has joined the cast of the video game adaptation, a follow-up to the hit 2020 original, personally confirming on social media that he will vocally perform the part of Knuckles the Echidna in the sequel. No stranger to voicing animal characters, he previously played an African buffalo, a sea lion and a Bengal tiger in the respective Disney features Zootopia, Finding Dory and The Jungle Book. Due in theaters in April 2022, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 brings back Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Jim Carrey as over-the-tope villain Dr. Ivo Robotnik and James Marsden and Tika Sumpter reprising their live-action human roles as Tom and Maddie.
MoviesComicBook

Free Guy: Why Stranger Things Star Joe Keery Was Nervous For The Movie

20th Century Studios' Free Guy not only stars Ryan Reynolds, one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, but features a number of famous faces all around him. Primetime Emmy winner Jodie Comer stars opposite him with Marvel director Taika Waititi also appearing, even the late Alex Trebek, former host of Jeopardy!, appears. Another cast member is Stranger Things' Joe Keery, who says that the famous faces all around him were intimidating. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Keery confided that his time working with director Shawn Levy on the Netflix series put him at ease but he was still nervous stepping onto set.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

All the Cameos in ‘Free Guy,’ From Ninja to Alex Trebek

Disney’s “Free Guy” is chock-full of pop culture references and celebrity cameos. So many that you might have lost track of them. That’s where we come in. The Ryan Reynolds-led film is directed by Shawn Levy, and while it is packed with references to actual video game franchises — like character Keys (Joe Keery)’s N7 Mass Effect” sticker on his laptop or the villainous game executive Antoine (Taika Waititi) dressing like an “Assassin’s Creed” character — but it’s not “Ready Player One” level with an almost overwhelming amount of Easter eggs.
TV & VideosGamespot

Shudder's Superhost Trailer Delivers A Vlog Guest From Hell

The trailer for the new Shudder movie Superhost has been released. The movie hits AMC's horror streaming service on September 2. Superhost focuses on Teddy and Claire, a pair of vloggers who host a popular show titled Superhost. The concept is innocent enough--they stay at various vacation homes around the country, get to know their hosts, and review the experience online. But when they come to stay at the remote woodland house of a woman named Rebecca, things start to go wrong. Although Rebecca is clearly very eccentric, she seems harmless enough--but as the trailer makes very clear, she isn't all she appears to be. Check it out below:
Hollywood, FLGamespot

Bill Burr Got His Mandalorian Role By Dunking On Star Wars

Making fun of a place usually isn't the best way to get a job there, but it turns out that it worked swimmingly for comedian and actor Bill Burr, he revealed on the Your Mom's House podcast recently (via The Hollywood Reporter). Burr featured in an episode each of The...
MoviesGamespot

Taika Waititi Gives An Update On His Star Wars Movie

Writer, director, and actor Taika Waititi is set to direct and co-write a new Star Wars movie. We don't know much about it, but now the Thor: Love & Thunder director has provided a small tease. Speaking to Wired, Waititi said it's still early days, laughing that it's "still in...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynold's 'Free Guy' With Director Shawn Levy

Director Shawn Levy joins the show to discuss Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds. He drops details on how they created the bulky, meathead Ryan Reynolds 2.0 “Dude,” finding a the brilliant Jodie Comer for the film, how they pull off the surprising, star-studded cameos and more. The Suicide Squad had...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Film caps 8-13-21

Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB. “Batman (1989)” (PG-13) The Dark Knight of Gotham City begins his war on crime with his first major enemy being Jack Napier, a criminal who becomes the clownishly homicidal Joker.. With Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger. Written by Sam Hamm and Warren Skaaren based on the characters by Bob Kane. Directed by Tim Burton. (2:15) Capitol 12.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Michael Keaton Says Putting His Batman Suit on for THE FLASH Was "Shockingly Normal"

One of the most exciting things about DC’s The Flash movie is that Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role as Batman in the movie. That alone is one of the only reasons that I care about seeing the movie. I’ve always loved Keaton’s version of Batman, and the fact that he is playing the character again after all these years is incredibly exciting! I never thought it would ever happen!

Comments / 0

Community Policy