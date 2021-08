In case you hadn’t heard, the latest major update for Apex Legends is out now, bringing with it a treasure trove of cosmetics to earn and content to discover. As usual, a roster addition in the form of Seer will be the biggest draw for many, though if you’re already well and truly set on tackling Season 10 as an existing character, there’s plenty of metagame changes worth checking out. Often, big patches such as these can completely turn current tier lists on their head, so we’d recommend giving as many participants in the Apex Games as possible a go, even if only during a brief Training Grounds session.