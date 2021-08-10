Heels Star Stephen Amell Is Itching To Wrestle Again, So WWE And AEW Should Give Him A Call
With Arrow behind him, Stephen Amell is ready to hit the wrestling ring in his new series Heels, which premieres Sunday, August 15 on Starz. The show is set in a small Georgia town and finds the actor as the promoter and star of a local professional wrestling group. Of course, Amell is no stranger to wrestling, having previously performed for WWE, Ring of Honor, and at All In. After training for Heels, though, he's ready to make his return to the industry he loves.www.gamespot.com
