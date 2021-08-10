Heels Star Stephen Amell Is Itching To Wrestle Again, So WWE And AEW Should Give Him A Call

It's been a long road for both the folks behind STARZ's pro-wrestling drama Heels and the viewers who've been waiting anxiously for the doors to the Duffy Wrestling League to open to the public. That's exactly what they're going to be getting starting August 15, but the cable network isn't taking any chances. Over the past few days, we've had a chance to get to know pro-wrestling brothers Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) as well as Jack's business partner and the logistical brains behind the DWL, Willie Day (Mary McCormack), Chris Bauer's veteran wrestler/talent scout Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund's valet & aspiring wrestler Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff's Jack's wife and family strength Staci Spade, and Allen Maldonado's rising Duffy Wrestling League (DWL) star Rooster Robbins. Now we're getting a chance o know more about Amell in a way that we have to admit that we never saw coming. And if this is an example of the kind of bold, outside-the-box marketing we should be expecting more of from STARZ? Well, count us in (especially when P-Valley Season 2 pressers start).