Looking to make green salsa at at home? Look no further than this easy salsa verde tutorial using 7 simple ingredients and ready in 20 minutes. I don’t have many regrets in life but I recently discovered one: not planting tomatillos in our summer garden. I know, NBD but I REALLY love green salsa (aka salsa verde) and with the abundance of jalapenos we have coming in I’m sad that my default is now regular red salsa. Don’t get me wrong, I love salsa of all types (no discrimination here) but if I had to choose I would always pick green salsa. But now I know for next year, tomatillos are getting planted!