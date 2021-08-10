How to Handle Political Discourse in the Workplace

Loyola University Chicago recently issued the following announcement. White Supremacy Culture in the Workplace and How to Combat It. Join Loyola's Black Alumni Board on Wednesday, August 25 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CT for the next installment of the Black Light Speaker Series. White Supremacy in the workplace can stifle the professional growth of Black employees by not providing an inclusive environment where all employees can thrive and succeed. Alyscia Raines will discuss the doctrines of white supremacy, provide examples of what white supremacy looks like in the workplace, and provide strategies that go beyond routine diversity training, to a more integrated diversity, equity, and inclusive (DEI) approach with key performance indicators (KPIs) that ensure continuous success and can help combat white supremacy in the workplace.