How to Handle Political Discourse in the Workplace
This story is part of our August 2021 issue. To subscribe, click here. The current era is marked by hyper-politicization and seemingly endless cultural wars, and it is likely that a business will have employees who fall on opposite sides of those issues. While the outcome of any given current event may elate some, it will undoubtedly alienate others. Keeping those issues out of the workplace may prevent strife within the workforce. This can be tricky territory, because something as simple as being outspoken politically or sharing a commentary piece may trigger discomfort for colleagues.comstocksmag.com
