Poolside Set to Make a Splash at Belly Up Aspen Debut
Poolside brings his sun-kissed vibes to the intimate mountain venue this Friday, August 13 for a coveted DJ set chock-full of blissed-out beats. LA-based producer, DJ, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jeffery Paradise, better known as Poolside, created the project back in 2011 to fill a more laidback void in dance music. His goal from day one was to create a danceable “daytime disco” vibe that perfectly pairs with a glowing golden hour sunset or the bright mid-day blaze amongst the waves. His productions take a more refined cut on the reminiscent sounds of Studio 54. Yet a modern and more uplifting spin on nu-disco and synthwave permeates his releases for fans new and old alike.edmidentity.com
