Poolside Set to Make a Splash at Belly Up Aspen Debut

GRiZ is bringing talent all across the genre board for this year’s edition of GRiZMAS in Detroit featuring VEIL, Jantsen, Mize, and more. GRiZ is a national treasure, not just to the dance music scene, but to the world in general. His positive attitude and morals are inspiring, and have earned him a loyal fanbase. Not only is he just an all-around incredible human, but the music he creates is otherworldly, spunky, and super groovy. Every December, he puts on his inaugural GRiZMAS event in Detroit to jumpstart start his Twelve Days of GRiZMAS. Due to the pandemic, last year we gathered online for his charity stream. But his year we will be reunited in person to celebrate this beloved event in all its glory.