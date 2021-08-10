College Football 2021 – Part I of II

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCollege football season is right around the corner, and that can only mean one thing: it’s time for the Southeastern Conference to take center stage once again. That’s nothing new, of course. Teams from the SEC have won the National Championship 11 of the last 15 years, a string that began with Florida winning it all in 2006. To recap, Alabama has won it all six times, Florida and LSU twice, and Auburn once. As for the other four years not ruled by the SEC, three were won by teams that are technically in the southeast (Clemson twice and Florida State once) – just not in the conference. Yet, anyway. The one aberration was in 2014, when Ohio State slipped by Baylor for the final slot in the playoffs. (Even the most ardent Buckeye fans know they were really, really fortunate to be invited; remember, they didn’t even win their conference.)

