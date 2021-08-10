Alex Cora Offers Encouraging Update On Kyle Schwarber Injury Recovery
Kyle Schwarber might be inching closer toward a rehab assignment. Schwarber, whom the Red Sox acquired before the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline, hasn't played since early July due to a serious hamstring strain. While working out last week in Detroit, he suffered a groin injury, potentially prolonging his return to game action.
