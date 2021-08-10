Cancel
Protests

Protesting ChristianaCare mandate: ‘We’re getting treated like dirt’

Posted by 
WHYY
WHYY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Unproven and debunked assertions abounded outside Christiana Hospital, the largest in Delaware on Monday night. Those claims include a belief that the COVID-19 vaccine was developed too fast and everybody taking it is part of the experiment. Others said side effects are legion but are being suppressed by health officials...

whyy.org

ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

U.S. employers get religion with vaccine mandates

WILMINGTON, Del, Aug 12 (Reuters) - As coronavirus infections rise again, U.S. companies mandating vaccinations are confronting an uncomfortable question rarely asked by an employer - what is an employee's religious belief?. Google's parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), and Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) are among the growing list...
Wilmington, DEdelawarepublic.org

ChristianaCare now requires its employees to get the COVID vaccine

ChristianaCare joins health systems from around the country requiring staff to take the COVID vaccine. Trinity Health, the parent company of St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, was the first Delaware health care provider to make the move to require vaccinations among its staff. ChristianaCare announced Thursday that all of its...
Stanton, DEWDEL 1150AM

Rallies continue against ChristianaCare's planned employee vaccine mandate

The honks from an exiting Hockessin Fire Station ambulance and Christiana Care shuttlebus enthused ralliers outside of Christiana Hospital in Stanton protesting ChristianaCare's upcoming vaccine mandate for employees. ChristianaCare announced last month that its roughly 14,000 employees have until September 21 to receive the first dose of one of the...
Healthtigernet.com

Re: Soldiers to be mandated to get vaccine, thankfully

We did have a fake throw to 2nd pick-off play to home and you sure fell for it. ;~) I am a retired pathologist*(ASCP) and ran a lab in the Army. We had to get many vaccines, and really glad all soldiers and civilians who work for the Pentagon, over 3 million people will have to get the vaccine. This is the largest employer in the world.
Public Healthconwaydailysun.com

Walter Hamilton: Treat anti-vax/maskers like we do smokers

Fourteen years ago, New Hampshire banned smoking in bars and restaurants. Back then, smokers claimed they had a right to pollute the air, sicken others and no one should infringe on their freedom. Bars claimed they would go under if smoking was banned. Both found out they were wrong. Today,...
PharmaceuticalsWDEL 1150AM

ChristianaCare epidemiologist defends vaccine mandate

ChristianaCare's Chief Infection Prevention Officer defended her company's decision to institute a vaccine mandate for employees beginning next month. Dr. Marci Drees told WDEL's Rick Jensen Show that the company had been considering an optional vaccination policy similar to how they handle flu shots, but rise of a COVID-19 variant changed their tact.
Public HealthPosted by
WHYY

Wolf tells 25k state health, prison workers: Vaccine or test

About 25,000 employees of Pennsylvania’s prisons and state health care and congregate care facilities have about a month to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or take weekly tests for the virus, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. Wolf said workers in those jobs — and all new hires at those facilities —...
Sierra County, CAsierracountyprospect.org

Emergency Health Order 8/13/21

Sierra County Public Health Officer Issues Health Order Requiring Masks Indoors Starting August 16, 2021. Loyalton, CA – August 13, 2021: Effective Monday, August 16, face coverings will be required for everyone in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status in Sierra County. As a result of rapidly increasing case rates within the county, local and regional testing positivity rates, and number of COVID- 19 positive patients in hospitals, additional layers of protection are needed to slow the spread of COVID- 19 amidst a fourth surge. Since indoor spaces increase risk for spread there needs to be an extra layer of protection to provide to people who are both unable to get vaccinated or are more vulnerable to infection. Wearing a face covering in indoor public spaces reduces both the risk of getting and transmitting COVID-19 and does not limit business occupancy or operations.
Women's Healthwpde.com

SC health organizations recommend COVID-19 vaccine to pregnant women

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A group of South Carolina's top health organizations recommends all pregnant women get the coronavirus vaccine. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, joined several organizations in saying the coronavirus vaccine would be safe for both pregnant woman and their babies.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

