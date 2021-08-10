June 2021 Passenger, Cargo Traffic at Austin-Bergstrom

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) passenger traffic growth for June 2021 was up 370.1% compared to June 2020.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) passenger traffic growth for June 2021 was up 370.1% compared to June 2020 with 1,370,666 passengers flying during the month. June 2019 saw 1,609,397 passengers at AUS.

June 2021

Passenger Activity: Total passenger traffic for June 2021 was 1,370,666, up 370.1% compared to June 2020. June 2021 enplanements totaled 701,047, up 366.8%. Southwest Airlines passengers totaled 481,230, up 286.5%; American Airlines passengers totaled 313,954, up 326%; Delta Air Lines passengers totaled 190,480, up 808.4%; United Airlines passengers totaled 149,746, up 932.7%; Alaska Airlines passengers totaled 78,979, up 410.7%; Spirit Airlines passengers totaled 53,125, up 1,520.7%; JetBlue Airways passengers totaled 43,191, up 816.2%; Allegiant Air passengers totaled 27,573, up 70%; Frontier Airlines passengers totaled 21,406, up 86.2%; Hawaiian Airlines passengers totaled 6,384; Sun Country Airlines passengers totaled 4,401, up 590.9%; and Swift Air passengers totaled 197.

June 2021 air cargo totaled 16,971,073 lbs., down 2.8% compared to June 2020. International air cargo totaled 34,426 lbs., up 59.6%. Federal Express carried 7,769,938 lbs., up 3.9%; Southern Air carried 3,731,340 lbs.; and United Parcel Service carried 2,943,612 lbs., up 11.8%.

Air Services transferred 690,159 lbs. of mail, up 92.2%; and 1,108,741 lbs. of belly freight, up 288.1%.

Aircraft Operations: General Aviation operations totaled 3,808, up 25.2%. Combined operations (including commercial and military) totaled 17,660, up 106.2%.

January – June 2021

Passenger Activity: Total passenger traffic for January – June 2021 was 4,812,587, up 30.2%, compared to January – June 2020. January – June 2021 enplanements totaled 2,428,697, up 32%. Southwest Airlines passengers totaled 1,621,483, up 31.6%; American Airlines passengers totaled 1,075,505, up 45.9%; Delta Air Lines passengers totaled 675,111, up 34.3%; United Airlines passengers totaled 564,925, up 13%; Alaska Airlines passengers totaled 244,553, up 74.3%; Spirit Airlines passengers totaled 234,549, up 10.1%; JetBlue Airways passengers totaled 203,153, up 59.9%; Frontier Airlines passengers totaled 100,486, down 24.3%; Allegiant Air passengers totaled 75,212, up 87.7%; Hawaiian Airlines passengers totaled 11,237; Sun Country Airlines passengers totaled 5,230, up 308.6%; and Swift Air passengers totaled 1,143, up 23.2%.

January – June 2021 air cargo totaled 105,753,244 lbs., up 18.3% compared to January – June 2020. International air cargo totaled 328,275 lbs., down 92.9%. Federal Express carried 44,869,619 lbs., down 1.2%; United Parcel Service carried 16,207,489 lbs., up 3%; Southern Air carried 13,298,184 lbs.; Amerijet International carried 9,612,710 lbs.; and Sun Country Airlines carried 6,841,586 lbs.

Air Services transferred 3,754,400 lbs. of mail, up 2.9%; and 4,102,404 lbs. of belly freight, down 39.4%.

Aircraft Operations: General Aviation operations totaled 20,804 for January – June 2021, up 33%. Combined operations (including commercial and military) totaled 80,983, up 21.5%.