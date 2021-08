Starbase, the voxel and vortex-based space MMO, is now available in Steam Early access. Here are the details if you’re looking to check it out. If you recall, Starbase was first announced in 2019 with a reveal trailer and details of the MMO. Since the reveal, the team has been pretty busy with developing the title and sharing progress made. Earlier this month, it was announced Starbase was releasing into Early Access on July 29 priced at 32.99€ / $34.99 / £27.99.