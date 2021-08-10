Eddie Jackson, Elijah Wilkinson make timely return to Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Safety Eddie Jackson is proof the Chicago Bears have started the process of regaining their health. After a start to training camp when they temporarily lost both starting safeties, the top five tackles on their roster, and several inside linebackers, the Bears had a few players back on Tuesday in time to start a week of practices leading up to their first preseason game Saturday, against the Miami Dolphins.www.dailyjournal.net
