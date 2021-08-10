North Knox Wins Three-Team Golf Match With South Knox, Clay City
North Knox took a three-team golf meet yesterday at its home High Point Country Club in Bicknell. North Knox shot at 199, followed by Clay City at 211 and South Knox at 212. South Knox’s Trinity Dubbs was medalist, with a 38. For South Knox, Salena Dellinger added a 48, while Tori Thompson scored a 60..Eliza Dellinger and Emily Provines had 66’s, with Graceanna Cramer shooting a 69. For North Knox, Brooklyn Sturgeon and Isabella May tied for low score for North Knox with 49’s. Emma Miller had a 50, with Millee Lane rounding out a balanced North Knox scoring attack with a 51.www.wzdm.com
