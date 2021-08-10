Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Ho-Chunk Reissues Mask Mandate for Gaming Locations

By Casey Nelson
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWITTENBERG, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Ho-Chunk tribe has reissued an indoor mask mandate for all its gaming locations. This includes all Ho-Chunk hotel locations, all Whitetail Crossing locations and all Ho-Chunk RV locations. In addition to the face mandate, the practice of social distancing measures will be in effect as...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ho Chunk#Gaming#Tribe#Wittenberg#Social Distancing#Wittenberg#Wtaq#The Ho Chunk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
GamblingNBC26

North Star Mohican Casino Resort reissuing mask mandate

North Star Mohican Casino Resort will be reissuing a mask mandate for all employees and guests regardless of vaccination status beginning August 4th at 7:00 am. The casino announced Tuesday that the new mandate is a precautionary measure due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in local and surrounding areas.
New York City, NYByrdie

Reviewed: Dr. Jart+'s Ceramidin Cream Lives Up to the Hype

We put the Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Six years ago, I moved from my home state of California to New York City. I had a lot of expectations surrounding what it would be like to live on a different coast—new commute, new people, new way of life—but what I didn’t expect was new skin. The Golden State is very dry, and anyone who has spent time in NYC during the summer knows it's the complete opposite. The humidity wreaked havoc on my complexion that first summer, and I’ve continued to struggle over the years to figure out how to address my skin during the warmer months when it’s muggy, as well as during the colder months when a dry, chapped face is the norm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy