Ho-Chunk Reissues Mask Mandate for Gaming Locations

We put the Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Six years ago, I moved from my home state of California to New York City. I had a lot of expectations surrounding what it would be like to live on a different coast—new commute, new people, new way of life—but what I didn’t expect was new skin. The Golden State is very dry, and anyone who has spent time in NYC during the summer knows it's the complete opposite. The humidity wreaked havoc on my complexion that first summer, and I’ve continued to struggle over the years to figure out how to address my skin during the warmer months when it’s muggy, as well as during the colder months when a dry, chapped face is the norm.