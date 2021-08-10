Review update: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Limited Hybrid grabs attention despite underachieving fuel economy
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson compact crossover SUV stands out, but not always for the right reasons. With a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson bests the Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Rogue thanks to a roomy back seat, bold design, and smooth hybrid powertrain. But its real-world fuel economy disappoints, it has some design issues from certain angles, and Hyundai didn’t learn from other automaker’s touch-sensitive button mistakes.www.thecarconnection.com
Comments / 0