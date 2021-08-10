Cancel
Public Health

Highmark Health, AHN Announce New COVID-19 Vaccination and Masking Requirements for Employees; Expect All Eligible Staff to be Vaccinated by September 30

ahn.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh, PA – Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network (AHN) officials today announced new steps the organization is taking to drive higher levels of COVID-19 vaccination among its 43,000+ employees. To date, approximately 73% of AHN’s 21,000 employees have been fully vaccinated and Highmark Health’s goal is to achieve a 100% vaccination rate for all eligible employees across the enterprise by the end of September.

