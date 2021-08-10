Woman kidnapped after selling car, police say

Dyersburg, Tenn. — Two people have been charged for kidnapping a woman in connection to a car she sold them without a car title on Sunday, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

The woman told officers she had recently sold a car to Stephanie Pratt, 35, and James Wiley, 48.

According to police, the lady said the suspects called her to meet about the car title, however, Pratt and Wiley allegedly forced her into a car threatening her with brass knuckles.

The lady said once she got in the car she was told that she didn’t know who she was messing with, and was shown a machete, crowbar, and a hammer, police said.

Pratt and Wiley took her to a hotel and threatened to enter the room at knifepoint, police say.

In a report, the woman said she was struck in the face while in the room.

Pratt and Wiley allegedly drove the lady to Missouri in an attempt to find the car title, throughout the journey the lady said the suspects used zip ties to restrain her, police said.

Upon returning to Tennessee, the woman alleges that she was again assaulted on the side of the road where she was struck in the face and head causing injuries, police said.

According to police, she was able to flee from the suspects once they returned to the hotel, she suffered from facial injuries, bruised ribs, and a laceration to her head.

Wiley is charged with aggravated kidnapping and Pratt is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, police said.

Police said Wiley was taken into custody by DPD Monday evening.

Pratt is wanted by the DPD.

If anyone has information on where Pratt can be located, please call 311 or 285-1212.

