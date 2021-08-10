Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman kidnapped after selling car, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVIUc_0bNcIrne00

Dyersburg, Tenn. — Two people have been charged for kidnapping a woman in connection to a car she sold them without a car title on Sunday, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

The woman told officers she had recently sold a car to Stephanie Pratt, 35, and James Wiley, 48.

According to police, the lady said the suspects called her to meet about the car title, however, Pratt and Wiley allegedly forced her into a car threatening her with brass knuckles.

The lady said once she got in the car she was told that she didn’t know who she was messing with, and was shown a machete, crowbar, and a hammer, police said.

Pratt and Wiley took her to a hotel and threatened to enter the room at knifepoint, police say.

In a report, the woman said she was struck in the face while in the room.

Pratt and Wiley allegedly drove the lady to Missouri in an attempt to find the car title, throughout the journey the lady said the suspects used zip ties to restrain her, police said.

Upon returning to Tennessee, the woman alleges that she was again assaulted on the side of the road where she was struck in the face and head causing injuries, police said.

According to police, she was able to flee from the suspects once they returned to the hotel, she suffered from facial injuries, bruised ribs, and a laceration to her head.

Wiley is charged with aggravated kidnapping and Pratt is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, police said.

Police said Wiley was taken into custody by DPD Monday evening.

Pratt is wanted by the DPD.

If anyone has information on where Pratt can be located, please call 311 or 285-1212.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
54K+
Followers
59K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Dpd#Cox Media Group
Related
Hardeman County, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 charged after woman found shot to death

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people are in custody after a woman was found dead in Hardeman County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tatianna Delk was found with a gunshot in the 300 block of Mt. Tabor Road in Whiteville. The investigation found that Shantell Essie, Jeremy Patterson...
Arkansas StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Arkansas man gets 50-year sentence for killing transgender teen

An Arkansas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing a transgender teen in what authorities said was an attempt to hide their relationship. Trevone Hayse Miller, 20, of Sherwood, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and a fire enhancement charge last month, KHTV reported. Miller’s charge was reduced from capital murder in exchange for the 50-year sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Crittenden County, ARPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department 911/ Communication center struck by lighting

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — The phone system at the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department 911/ Communication center was damaged when the building was struck by lightning Friday afternoon. The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says police, medical, and fire emergency 911 calls are still being answered. However, non-emergency phone lines are currently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy