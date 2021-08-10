FISA Foundation Responds to Dental Needs for Patients with Disabilities

Mary Anderson Sheehan Memorial Grant to Allegheny Health Network Designated to Improve Dental Care Experience for Patients with Disabilities. Pittsburgh, PA— Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Division of Dental Medicine is partnering with FISA Foundation to add specialty equipment at Allegheny General Hospital (AGH) for patients with disabilities. Many patients with disabilities seeking dental services require some type of sedation, including intravenous and general anesthesia and have difficulty receiving care in a traditional office setting. AGH is one of only a few sites in the greater Pittsburgh area where such care can be rendered safely and with medical supervision.