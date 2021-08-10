Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

FISA Foundation Responds to Dental Needs for Patients with Disabilities

ahn.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Anderson Sheehan Memorial Grant to Allegheny Health Network Designated to Improve Dental Care Experience for Patients with Disabilities. Pittsburgh, PA— Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Division of Dental Medicine is partnering with FISA Foundation to add specialty equipment at Allegheny General Hospital (AGH) for patients with disabilities. Many patients with disabilities seeking dental services require some type of sedation, including intravenous and general anesthesia and have difficulty receiving care in a traditional office setting. AGH is one of only a few sites in the greater Pittsburgh area where such care can be rendered safely and with medical supervision.

www.ahn.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisa#Dental Care#Charity#Fisa Foundation Responds#Dental Needs#Ahn Rrb#Agh#Digital#Dmd#Fisa Foundation#The Fisa Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Public HealthNewswise

American Society of Anesthesiologists and Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Say Preoperative Testing for COVID-19 is Essential, Regardless of Vaccination

Newswise — CHICAGO – All patients undergoing non-emergency surgeries or procedures should continue to have preoperative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for SARS-CoV-2, irrespective of vaccination status, according to an updated guidance from the American Society of Anesthesiologists and Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation. The statement notes, with the prevalence of...
Health ServicesPosted by
The Press

Health Gorilla Partners with Asociacion de Salud Primaria de Puerto Rico, RCHN Foundation to Analyze Standardized Patient Data Needs in Puerto Rico

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leader in national clinical interoperability, in conjunction with the Asociación de Salud Primaria de Puerto Rico, Inc. (ASPPR), and its affiliate, Puerto Rico Primary Care Association Network (PR PCAN) and the RCHN Community Health Foundation, have concluded the "D2" data quality and analytics project.
Mental HealthHealthcare IT News

Building lasting tele-behavioral health programs to address patient needs

Telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed many patients – especially those in under-resourced areas – unprecedented access to behavioral healthcare. But as Michael Hasselberg, senior director of digital health at the University of Rochester, discussed with Cleveland Clinic Director of Design and Best Practices Julie Rish during a HIMSS21 Global Conference Digital session, such programs have required being nimble and adaptable in the face of changing needs.
Healthhbr.org

A Simple Way to Identify Patients Who Need Tech Support for Telemedicine

As telemedicine has quickly become a significant part of ambulatory clinical care, frontline providers and staff have struggled to adapt to one new support role that had not been part of their job descriptions: providing patients with technical assistance. A simple tool developed by Johns Hopkins Medicine — whose hospitals and clinics in Maryland, metropolitan Washington, D.C., and Florida serve more than 750,000 patients a year — can help.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Collaboration and care insights: The foundation for better clinical outcomes across the patient journey

To improve health outcomes and lower healthcare costs, providers and risk-bearing entities must collaborate across the entire care continuum. This is essential for patient and member-centered care. During a July webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by PointClickCare, leaders from Collective Medical, a PointClickCare company, discussed their organization's...
Allegheny County, PAahn.org

AHN Saint Vincent opens new obstetrics and gynecology practice

Allegheny Health Network today announced that AHN Saint Vincent has opened a new OB/GYN specialty practice to further expand and enhance access to OB/GYN services in the northwestern Pennsylvania region. The new practice opens today. The practice, North Coast OBGYN, is located in the Hardner Building at 2315 Myrtle Street,...
Homelessmhealthintelligence.com

Telehealth Can Improve Health Outcomes for Homeless Population

In a study recently published in the Telemedicine and e-Health Journal, researchers gathered data from a community health clinic serving homeless residents in an urban southern city and staffed by MUSC care providers to measure access to care, quality of care, and patient satisfaction. The clinic offered both in-person and telehealth services.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Mobile child COVID-19 patients needing ventilators in record numbers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – COVID-19 is hitting kids in record numbers, with some even needing ventilators. Natalie Fox, a nurse practitioner whose specialty is pediatrics, told FOX10 News that there were six kids at Children’s and Women’s Hospital on ventilators on Sunday. On Monday, that number was five – out of 13 pediatric patients at the hospital.
HealthMedPage Today

Health IT Needs to Play Catchup With Customer Service for Patients

Health information technology needs to catch up with other industries in terms of customer service for patients, speakers said Thursday during an online session of the annual meeting of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS). "There are some areas where they're ahead, like artificial intelligence," said Stacey Shulman,...
Hancock, MIWLUC

Portage Health Foundation presents first responder grants

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - 13 emergency service departments have received grant funding from the Portage Health Foundation to help support first responders. “What really captured the Foundation’s attention was how quickly our first responder grounds responded in 2018 to the flood,” said Kevin Store, Portage Health Foundation executive director. The...
Indiana Statewdrb.com

Indiana hospitals dealing with surging COVID-19 cases, staff shortages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Indiana hospitals are being stretched to the limit as COVID-19 cases pour in. According to the latest data, hospitals in the Hoosier state have nearly tripled the number of COVID-19 patients this month compared to the same time last month, and the number of ICU patients has quadrupled. Hospital officials are frustrated with the surge in cases and are urging everyone to get vaccinated and follow guidelines to slow the spread.

Comments / 0

Community Policy