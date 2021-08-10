The 7 Chakras and Importance of each one

If we could describe this last year in one word, most of us would say “Stressful!” It’s no wonder so many are struggling to fit into their pre-quarantine clothes! We’ve been living with so many unknowns, and many with added responsibilities, all while having few outlets to vent our frustration. Is it any wonder that so many people have turned to food during these tumultuous times? But why do we get cravings for specific comfort foods? Is there any way to replace our favorite comfort foods with healthy alternatives, and still feel soothed? The key could be in our major chakra and our energetic well-being. Cyndi Dale, master energy healer and author of the new book "Chakras, Food and You" joined us to explain how your main chakra affects your cravings and which healthy replacements really work.