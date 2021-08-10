Cancel
NBA

Wizards second-round pick Isaiah Todd to sign four-year contract

By Cody Taylor
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Washington Wizards second-round pick Isaiah Todd has reportedly agreed to sign a four-year, $7 million contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Todd, who was the 31st overall pick, will receive the first three seasons of the contract guaranteed. The Wizards acquired the draft rights to Todd in the five-team trade that also sent Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to Washington.

The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16 games last season with the NBA G League Ignite. He registered his best game on March 6, recording 25 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots for his lone double-double of the season.

The opportunity to play for the Wizards has extra meaning for Todd, who was born in Baltimore. He said he had a strong connection with the Wizards during his pre-draft workout and interview and wanted to join the organization.

Todd will now focus on adjusting to the Wizards and finding his role with the team. With several new faces on the roster, playing time could be up for grabs so the upcoming summer league stint should be very crucial for him to begin that transition.

