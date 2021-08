Over the course of the 2020-21 NBA season and offseason, there have been no bigger names in trade talks than Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard. Both have been with their teams for almost a decade, and both have not seen true success. With both being a part of numerous trade rumors, the question to ask is which star will be traded first? Or will neither star be traded?