Carson-Newman Football: Josh Turner previews the running backs 8-15-21

WHITE PINE – Sometimes, all you need is a sign. For Naylen Turner, that sign came just a few weeks ago during a sermon at his church. Turner, who graduated from Lakeway Christian in the spring of 2021, was trying to figure out his next step in terms of where he was going to play baseball for the next four years and, during a prayer portion of the service, prayed for God to give him a sign about where he should attend college.