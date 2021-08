Vaccination Requirement For Audiences, Artists, And Staff Effective September 1. (WASHINGTON)—The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Ford’s Theatre, both examples of public/private partnerships in the nation’s capital, will be joining performing arts venues in the Washington, D.C. region and around the country, to provide a safer return to full-capacity, indoor performances this fall by requiring that all audience members be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The new policy also includes a vaccine mandate for all artists, staff, ushers, and volunteers. Specific guidance and protocols can be found on the organizations’ respective websites.