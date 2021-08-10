Valparaiso chooses Beacons as new nickname

Education Images/Universal Images Group Editorial/Getty Images

"Our new nickname directly connects to the University’s motto, ‘In Thy Light We See Light,’ and represents the Valparaiso University community in many ways," Valparaiso president Jose D. Padilla said in the prepared statement. "We are beacons of light and hope in our communities. We are beacons of change on campus, in our region and in our country. We are beacons of knowledge for our students’ academic, social and spiritual growth. Above all, we are beacons of God’s light around the world. We light the way for our students, so that once they graduate, they shine their light for others. We are all Beacons at Valparaiso University."

Valparaiso says it received close to 1,000 suggestions for a new nickname and also "input from dozens of students, student-athletes, faculty, staff and alumni" regarding the change.

A task force made up of students, faculty, staff, athletics representatives and alumni was formed in the fall of 2020 and received nearly 7,700 survey responses about the university retiring the Crusaders name.

All Valparaiso intercollegiate athletic teams are immediately known as the Beacons. The university's colors and "Shield of Character" remain attached to the institution's brand.