Mini Zebu Cows Make Their Adorable Debut at Mattapoisett Farm

What words would you use to describe life on the farm? How about: rewarding, challenging, exciting, frustrating, tiring, exhilarating, or all of the above. And, I’d add that farm living often delivers unexpected “treats” dropped into the middle of our days. Daily routines are usually just that — routine — but the inevitable surprises keep life on a farm beyond-interesting. For instance, there is the sudden storm that blows up just as you wonder if the heat will ever break, and rain rejuvenates the curled-up corn. Or, there is a best-ever yield on a crop, or an unexpected addition to a livestock herd.