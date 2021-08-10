Cancel
Mattapoisett, MA

Mini Zebu Cows Make Their Adorable Debut at Mattapoisett Farm

These two Mattapoisett newbies are too "udderly" adorable. Introducing Woody and Jessie! This pair is the latest addition to a whole gang of remarkable animals living on a local SouthCoast farm. Pine Meadow Alpacas, located on Marion Road in Mattapoisett, recently welcomed the pair of mini Zebu cow twins to the farm from upper Massachusetts. At just three months old, Woody and Jessie are currently being bottle-fed by the folks at Pine Meadow, after the cows' mother rejected them.

