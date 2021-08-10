Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Out of the Mouths of Fund Raisers…

baconsrebellion.com
 6 days ago

From a McAuliffe campaign email blast sent out under the name of Senate Mark Warner comes a remarkable confession: “Terry is having a bad week, Jim.”. The Democratic gubernatorial candidate “finished off July with strong fundraising numbers,” said pseudo-Warner (I can’t believe the Senator actually laid eyes on this email). “But he told me since August started, contributions have plummeted — in fact, they’ve almost completely stopped.”

www.baconsrebellion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Warner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic#Trump#Dems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell lays out GOP demands for government-funding deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned on Wednesday that Republicans won’t let full-year funding bills come up without a larger deal on government spending. “When it comes to floor consideration, we cannot and will not start planting individual trees before we have bipartisan consensus on the shape of the forest,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Outsider.com

IRS Stimulus: Are Monthly $1,200 Checks Going to Happen?

Since COVID-19 began spreading, Americans have received three stimulus checks to aid struggling families and help the economy. It’s possible a fourth round of checks might come in the immediate future. However, it’s also possible Americans would instead be receiving stimulus checks on a monthly basis. The Sending Unconditional Payments...
Texas StateWashington Post

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw told supporters Trump lost to Biden. The Republican was heckled and called a RINO.

Few would criticize Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw for not being conservative enough. The second-term Texas congressman opposes abortion, trumpets his pro-gun stances and defended President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In May, he launched a website inviting service members to blow the whistle on the military’s diversity and inclusion programs.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Pelosi threatens to destroy Democrats' infrastructure success

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying singlehandedly to force through a massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal by holding hostage a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this week. Unfortunately for her, there are still a few members left in the Democratic caucus with some common sense. Nine centrist House...
EconomyRoll Call Online

Why ‘no corporate PAC money’ pledges are important

More than two-thirds of members of Congress cashing a check from the pharmaceutical industry ahead of the 2020 election. Gun manufacturers contributing millions to candidates vowing to stop any enactment of gun control measures. Lawmakers saying they have to pass corporate tax cuts to satisfy their big political donors. What do these stories all have in common?
Kansas StateSalina Journal

Kansas Republican leadership would be unwise to gerrymander our congressional districts

The redistricting process in Kansas has already gotten off to a shaky start. Let’s review: Fourteen town hall meetings were set up in cities across the state but crammed into a near-impossible five-day schedule. When the meetings were last held in 2011, they spanned July to October. That gave residents more of an opportunity to weigh in on the drawing of congressional districts.
Vermont StateWCAX

Leahy touts $1.8B in infrastructure bill benefits for Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Patrick Leahy arrived back in Vermont Friday following the passage earlier this week of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The measure, which still needs approval in the U.S. House, will bring more than $1.8 billion to Vermont for highway aid, bridge replacement, and $40 million for EPA water quality projects in the Lake Champlain basin. It will also bring $100 million to continue the state’s work to bring broadband to all Vermonters, as well as a voucher program for people who will have trouble affording broadband.
Public Healthbaconsrebellion.com

Time to Rein in America’s Governors

Hey, I think I’ve found it. I’ve discovered the one good thing to come out of our national COVID nightmare: a horrifying awareness that we’ve given our governor too much power. Far too much. As the months ticked by and draconian emergency orders were extended over and over again, it...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Sen. Warren Introduces the CBO FAIR Scoring Act

In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. ***. WASHINGTON DC – United States Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Ambitious SEC boss Gary Gensler cultivates Sen. Elizabeth Warren

If Gary Gensler sounds a lot like Elizabeth Warren, it’s not by accident but by design. He needs the powerful progressive senator in his corner to fulfill his ultimate, career-fulfilling goal, which, according to sources, is having his signature on the dollar bill as treasury secretary. Gensler just took the...
Presidential Electioniowatorch.com

Kaufmann to Chair the RNC’s Presidential Nominating Process Committee

On Friday, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced that Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann will chair the RNC’s Presidential Nominating Process Committee. The Presidential Nominating Process Committee will, after taking input from the entire committee’s members, issue a recommendation to the RNC’s Rules Committee on how the...
Kansas StateNewton Kansan

Kansas Republican leadership would be unwise to gerrymander our congressional districts

The redistricting process in Kansas has already gotten off to a shaky start. Let’s review: Fourteen town hall meetings were set up in cities across the state but crammed into a near-impossible five-day schedule. When the meetings were last held in 2011, they spanned July to October. That gave residents more of an opportunity to weigh in on the drawing of congressional districts.
Kansas StateDodge City Daily Globe

Kansas Republican leadership would be unwise to gerrymander our congressional districts

The redistricting process in Kansas has already gotten off to a shaky start. Let’s review: Fourteen town hall meetings were set up in cities across the state but crammed into a near-impossible five-day schedule. When the meetings were last held in 2011, they spanned July to October. That gave residents more of an opportunity to weigh in on the drawing of congressional districts.
Kansas StateLeavenworth Times

Kansas Republican leadership would be unwise to gerrymander our congressional districts

The redistricting process in Kansas has already gotten off to a shaky start. Let’s review: Fourteen town hall meetings were set up in cities across the state but crammed into a near-impossible five-day schedule. When the meetings were last held in 2011, they spanned July to October. That gave residents more of an opportunity to weigh in on the drawing of congressional districts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy