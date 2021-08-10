Summer Research Offers Students First-Hand Experience

Over the summer, 10 students from across the nation had the opportunity to experience scientific research first-hand through a new Sam Houston State University initiative, the Research Experiences for Undergraduates Site in Genome Science and Computational Biology (REU-GSCB). The National Science Foundation recently awarded SHSU a prestigious three-year, $402,562 grant to conduct this program each summer. Sophomore and junior undergraduate students from minority institutions or institutions with limited research activity are eligible to apply, and underrepresented students are prioritized through this program to advance their career development towards higher education.