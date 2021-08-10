Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, TX

Summer Research Offers Students First-Hand Experience

shsu.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the summer, 10 students from across the nation had the opportunity to experience scientific research first-hand through a new Sam Houston State University initiative, the Research Experiences for Undergraduates Site in Genome Science and Computational Biology (REU-GSCB). The National Science Foundation recently awarded SHSU a prestigious three-year, $402,562 grant to conduct this program each summer. Sophomore and junior undergraduate students from minority institutions or institutions with limited research activity are eligible to apply, and underrepresented students are prioritized through this program to advance their career development towards higher education.

www.shsu.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, TX
Local
Texas Education
Huntsville, TX
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Hamilton
Person
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undergraduate Research#Research Methodology#Scientific Research#Shsu#Genomics Bioinformatics#Eureca#Communications Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy