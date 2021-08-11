These TikTok Concealer Techniques Made Me Leave the "Triangle Method" Behind

There are plenty of bogus beauty devices out there, and I've tried a lot of them (due to my line of work, obviously, and if I'm being honest, some vanity). In an age when many of us crave quick fixes in the name of beauty, gadgets and gizmos aplenty can be tempting. Many of said gadgets and gizmos purport high-scale anti-aging benefits or instantaneous firming perks, but the thing is most of them are flukes, and the majority definitely aren't worth your hard-earned cash. Face-massaging and skin-tightening tools, in particular, are having a big moment right now, and while the latter are usually pretty high-tech, the former are typically lower-lift when it comes to usage and maintenance. That said, just because they're lower-tech doesn't mean the best face massagers aren't effective, and while they might not tighten and lift like a professional treatment, they can definitely help depuff, lift, tone, and massage away muscle tightness.