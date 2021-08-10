Cancel
UFC

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell Shifted from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4 UFC Event

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flyweight clash pitting Alex Perez against Matt Schnell has been pushed back one week from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4. MMA DNA was first to report that Perez vs. Schnell will now take place at UFC Fight Night 191. UFC Fight Night 191 will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and is headlined by a middleweight clash between Darren Till and Derek Brunson.

