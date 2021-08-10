Cancel
Learning to grow from our mistakes

By Reagan Leadbetter
ABC 4
 3 days ago

Ganel Lyn sat down with us to give some tips on making mistakes more common in our daily lives. Her first advice is to own your mistake and admit it. It is always okay to take a deep breath. Once you’ve done that, the second step is to reframe. Your response to your mistake is your choice. You’ll just need to get ready for the lesson.

