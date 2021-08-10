Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Cumberland; Fluvanna; Goochland; Louisa The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Louisa County in central Virginia Northeastern Cumberland County in central Virginia Northwestern Goochland County in central Virginia Fluvanna County in central Virginia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 339 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Troy to Palmyra to near New Canton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Hadensville, Palmyra, Cartersville, Fork Union, Lake Monticello, Columbia, Fife, Ferncliff, Lakeside Village, Kents Store, Troy, Duncan, Shores, Central Plains, Bremo Bluff, Cohasset, Tabscott, Othma, Hardware and Wilmington. # # HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH