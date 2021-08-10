Cancel
Troup County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Troup by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Troup A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL TROUP COUNTY THROUGH 415 PM EDT At 341 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Abbottsford, or 7 miles east of Stroud. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include LaGrange, Piedmont Heights, State Line Park and Abbottsford. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Troup County, GA
Lagrange, GA
