Special Weather Statement issued for Bullock, Macon by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bullock; Macon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Bullock and southeastern Macon Counties through 315 PM CDT At 240 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hurtsboro to near Guerryton. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Union Springs, Guerryton, Creek Stand and Warriorstand. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
