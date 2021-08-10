Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Parting Schotts Podcast: Gazette’s Mark Mahoney, Cailin Brown talk Cuomo’s resignation (27 min)

By Ken Schott
Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a special edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I talk with Gazette Editorial Page Editor Mark Mahoney and Gazette Managing Editor Cailin Brown about the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The Parting Schotts Podcast · Mahoney, Brown talk Cuomo’s resignation. “The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get...

dailygazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Gazette Editorial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Spots The Weirdest Parts Of Andrew Cuomo's Resignation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned on Monday after an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women, but “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but spot two strange parts of the announcement. First, Cuomo isn’t leaving immediately but rather in 14 days. “Evidently he gave himself two weeks’...
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Cuomo's top aide Melissa DeRosa resigns

Melissa DeRosa, the top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), announced her resignation Sunday night. Why it matters: DeRosa's resignation comes days after N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James' office found Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women, allegations the governor strongly denies. What she's saying: "It has been the...
New York City, NYRutgers

Andrew Cuomo’s Bombshell Resignation Explained

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned today in an astonishing fall from grace a week after a report by state attorney general Letitia James concluded he had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Saladin Ambar, a professor of political science and senior scholar at the Center on the American Governor at the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, explains the scandal that became the downfall of the once widely popular Democratic governor.
Albany, NYWNYT

Lawmakers react to Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Reaction is pouring in after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday. The resignation will take effect in two weeks. Here are some of the statements that have come into our newsroom:. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay:. “Stepping down was inevitable, overdue and the only path forward for Andrew...
Politics13 WHAM

Robach on Cuomo resignation: 'It's only the tip of the iceberg'

Greece, N.Y. — A former state senator from our area says Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation was necessary for New York state. “But I do feel strongly that it’s only the tip of the iceberg,” said former Republican state senator Joe Robach, “and the question is, where do we go from here to make sure New York state government is run as efficiently, that the governor is fully vetted and things are transparent?”
New York City, NYPioneer Press

Other voices: Gov. Cuomo, it’s time to resign

NEW YORK — Last winter, after the first wave of accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York came to light, this board called for an investigation to run its course and for legal authorities to carry out the slow and careful work of separating allegations from evidence. At the same time, we questioned whether Cuomo could continue to serve as the state’s leader, given both the seriousness of the allegations and the collapse of political support among his allies in New York and Washington.
PoliticsLockport Union-Sun

EDITORIAL: Cuomo's resignation right move for NY

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to resign rather than drag out a fight against allegations of sexual harassment was the right move. His resignation will take effect 14 days from Tuesday, setting up Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to become the first woman governor in state history. A three-term governor, Cuomo showed...
Binghamton, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo reacts to Cuomo’s resignation

BINGHAMTON, NY – Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo says it’s a sad day for the state of New York. Lupardo says this is the second time she’s witnessed a Governor that she’s worked with have to resign over a sex scandal. She supports the resignation which she called for after the Attorney...
New York City, NYLegislative Gazette

Transcript of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation statement

Below is the full transcript of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s statement of resignation, delivered on August 10, 2021. Cuomo said he intends to step down within 14 days. Good morning. Let me begin by thanking Rita Glavin for that powerful presentation. I’d like to address several issues today. First, I’ve always started by telling New Yorkers the facts before my opinion. So let’s start New York tough with the truth. The attorney general did a report on complaints made against me by certain women for my conduct. The report said I sexually harassed 11 women. That was the headline people heard and saw and reacted to. The reaction was outrage. It should have been. However, it was also false. My lawyers, as you just heard from Rita Glavin, have reviewed the report over the past several days and have already raised serious issues and flaws that should concern all New Yorkers because when there is a bias or a lack of fairness in the justice system, it is a concern for everyone, not just those immediately affected.
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

Connections: Discussing Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation, part 2

Policymakers and journalists react to Gov.Cuomo's resignation and his response to the Attorney General's report that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. We start this hour with a discussion about new "good cause eviction protections" established in Albany. The conversation is abbreviated due to breaking news coverage of Gov. Cuomo's resignation. In a future program, we will revisit the housing rights discussion with our guests:
Politicslocalsyr.com

WATCH: Gov. Cuomo’s full resignation speech

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — After months of allegations, Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned – effective in two weeks. After an investigation from the attorney general’s office determined Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women — in and out of state government — the governor was initially defiant. He appeared to reject calls to resign, but announced Tuesday he would step down so that the government could focus on COVID-19 pandemic recovery without the distraction of a lengthy impeachment trial.
Politicswhcuradio.com

Area politicians respond to Cuomo’s resignation announcement

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Multiple area politicians have released statements on Governor Cuomo’s announcement of resignation. State Senator Tom O’Mara says it’s important to start a new era in New York state government and that he feels its critical that a new governor and the Legislature refocus on addressing critical challenges facing local communities. O’Mara also echoes calls for full investigations into the misconduct and misdeeds of Governor Cuomo and his administration.
PoliticsGotham Gazette

Max Politics Podcast: Reflections on Andrew Cuomo's Reign, with Rebecca Katz

August 11, 2021 - Max Politics Podcast: Reflections on Taking on Andrew Cuomo. Rebecca Katz, founder of New Deal Strategies, a top advisor to Cynthia Nixon's 2018 gubernatorial campaign, and a former member of the de Blasio administration, joined the show to discuss Andrew Cuomo's reign and downfall. Listen to...
Gowanda, NYTimes-Herald

Cuomo's resignation catches Giglio, Borrello by surprise

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement Tuesday that he will resign in two weeks surprised both Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and state Sen. George Borrello. Giglio, a Republican of Gowanda, said he heard most of the governor’s speech on the radio in Albany and quickly checked for transcripts. “His resignation is needed now,”...
Politicsuticaphoenix.net

SCHUMER STATEMENT ON GOVERNOR CUOMO’S RESIGNATION

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer released the following statement regarding Governor Cuomo’s resignation:. Senator Schumer said, “First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York. I have full confidence that Lt Governor Hochul will establish a professional and capable administration. I have spoken with Lt Governor Hochul and look forward to working together to help the people of New York.
Politicseastaurorabee.com

Under fire, Cuomo resigns

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he will step down as governor, after an investigation found he sexually harassed several women. “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” Cuomo said, adding that the transition must be seamless. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who called out Cuomo’s actions […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy