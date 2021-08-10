The Parting Schotts Podcast: Gazette’s Mark Mahoney, Cailin Brown talk Cuomo’s resignation (27 min)

Below is the full transcript of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s statement of resignation, delivered on August 10, 2021. Cuomo said he intends to step down within 14 days. Good morning. Let me begin by thanking Rita Glavin for that powerful presentation. I’d like to address several issues today. First, I’ve always started by telling New Yorkers the facts before my opinion. So let’s start New York tough with the truth. The attorney general did a report on complaints made against me by certain women for my conduct. The report said I sexually harassed 11 women. That was the headline people heard and saw and reacted to. The reaction was outrage. It should have been. However, it was also false. My lawyers, as you just heard from Rita Glavin, have reviewed the report over the past several days and have already raised serious issues and flaws that should concern all New Yorkers because when there is a bias or a lack of fairness in the justice system, it is a concern for everyone, not just those immediately affected.