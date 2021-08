The Seattle Mariners will meet the Tampa Bay Rays at the Tropicana Park in St. Petersburg, Florida on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. The Mariners are 5-5 in their last ten games this season. The team managed to avoid a sweep against the Texas Rangers by winning the first game. Seattle was beaten last Sunday following a 3-4 loss against Texas. The Mariners dropped to 56-50 in the AL West standings and they are third in the league. The team is eight games behind the top team.