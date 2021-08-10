Jacksonville Jaguars Vs. Houston Texans Odds: NFL Week 1

The Eagles still have some decisions to make when it comes to their quarterback situation. There are some people that say give Jalen Hurts a chance and others that think the Eagles should make a trade. The most likely trade for a quarterback would be Deshaun Watson. That would also come with some baggage with the murkiness of his legal situation. It could also be a distraction for the whole team during the season. This article will take a deeper look at what Hurts could bring to the table as the Eagles starter this season. It will also look at some cons of Hurts starting. It will also take a look the trade possibilities if the Eagles do not want to go with Hurts. Here is a look at the Eagles quarterback dilemma.