Jacksonville Jaguars Vs. Houston Texans Odds: NFL Week 1

By Travis Pulver
GamingToday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there is one game in Week One of the 2021 NFL season, most fans will not want to watch– the Houston Texans-Jacksonville Jaguars game. Fans will want to see Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne highlights, but that is about it. However, someone must win even when two lackluster teams...

www.gamingtoday.com

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Gardner Minshew’s Comment On Trevor Lawrence Is Going Viral

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. At some point, Lawrence will take over starting quarterback duties in Jacksonville. Gardner Minshew is hoping to push that back as far as possible, though. The Jaguars quarterback had a brutally honest comment...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Deshaun Watson accuser goes into graphic detail about massage requests

In an interview with YouTube personality Tasha K., massage therapist Nia Lewis, one of Deshaun Watson’s 22 sexual assault accusers, went into graphic details surrounding her experiences with Texans quarterback. "The only thing that really bothered me in the first appointment was that he kept asking me to go inside...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts speaks on Deshaun Watson to Eagles trade rumors

With Carson Wentz traded in the offseason bu the Philadelphia Eagles to the Colts, Jalen Hurts figured to have a clear path to the starting quarterback gig. While that remains the case months later with training camp underway, some trade rumors won’t go away. Deshaun Watson’s future both with the...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Deshaun Watson asking price reportedly set

If you want your team to go make a trade for Deshaun Watson, just know that move is going to cost an arm and a leg. Several, actually. The asking price for the star quarterback dealing with legal troubles has apparently been set. According to a tweet from NFL insider...
NFLYardbarker

NFL reporter says ‘90% chance’ Deshaun Watson traded to Eagles

Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson has been at the center of the NFL offseason discussions, beginning with trade rumors and now his off-field legal issues. With his future in Houston all but decided, there is growing buzz about what team he will play for next. A three-time Pro Bowl selection,...
NFLTMZ.com

Warren Moon Wants Talk With Deshaun Watson, I Can Help

Warren Moon is hoping to get in touch with Deshaun Watson soon ... telling TMZ Sports he really thinks he can help the Texans quarterback get through his current situation. Watson is in a very awkward place with Houston at the moment ... he's battling a sexual-misconduct case that could force him to go on paid leave at any time.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

The Eagles Quarterback Dilemma

The Eagles still have some decisions to make when it comes to their quarterback situation. There are some people that say give Jalen Hurts a chance and others that think the Eagles should make a trade. The most likely trade for a quarterback would be Deshaun Watson. That would also come with some baggage with the murkiness of his legal situation. It could also be a distraction for the whole team during the season. This article will take a deeper look at what Hurts could bring to the table as the Eagles starter this season. It will also look at some cons of Hurts starting. It will also take a look the trade possibilities if the Eagles do not want to go with Hurts. Here is a look at the Eagles quarterback dilemma.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Trade For Pro Bowl Linebacker

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a bold move before the 2021 officially kicks off – trading for a veteran linebacker. According to multiple reports, the Steelers traded for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The Jacksonville Jaguars handed Schobert a five-year, $53.75 million contract before the 2020 season kicked off.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson won't play another down for Texans?

Last week, Houston Texans wide receiver Anthony Miller said that "the show must go on" as it pertains to the club's quarterback situation. Star signal-caller Deshaun Watson wishes to be traded, as the matter is further complicated by him facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual assault and misconduct and 10 criminal complaints.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

What a Watson Trade To Eagles Would Mean To Dak's Cowboys

What a Deshaun Trade To Eagles Would Mean To Dak's Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys have their Pro Bowl-caliber QB at training camp in Oxnard, and are "protecting him from himself,'' so sore-shouldered Dak Prescott is staying in California while the team travels to Canton for the Thursday night Hall of Fame Game preseason-opener against Pittsburgh.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NFL GM Has Telling Admission On Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson continues to want out of Houston, though it’s unclear if the Texans will be able to deal their franchise quarterback. The former Clemson Tigers star has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While no official charges have been filed, Watson remains under investigation by the National Football League.

