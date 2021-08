The Huskers’ first scrimmage of fall camp is done and dusted. Nebraska got to work inside Memorial Stadium on Sunday, ending the day with a highlight video on Twitter. As for how the defense performed on Sunday, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was pleased (and especially so with his veterans). Chinander thought the Huskers tackled well in the scrimmage and even forced a few turnovers, but the unit was also placed in key situations that allowed the coaches to teach “and get that dialed in.”